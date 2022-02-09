Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.29. 2,026,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,865. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

