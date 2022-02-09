Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.71 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.18.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,267 shares of company stock worth $20,935,472. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

