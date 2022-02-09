Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,076,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.