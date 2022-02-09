Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 381.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $27,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $20,638,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 458,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,430,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

