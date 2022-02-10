$0.08 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

RBBN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 16,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $655.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

