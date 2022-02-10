$0.11 EPS Expected for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTS International.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth about $12,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTS International by 24,689.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 94,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 5,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27. FTS International has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

