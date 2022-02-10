-$0.11 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $2.44 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

