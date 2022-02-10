-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

