-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,542. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

