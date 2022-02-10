$0.16 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CLDT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,559. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $694.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

