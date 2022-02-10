$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $528.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.