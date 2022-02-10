$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 457,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.