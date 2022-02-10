$0.70 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 72.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

