$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,829. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

