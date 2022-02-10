0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $697,926.79

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $697,926.79 and $94,378.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00039883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00103376 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

