-$1.69 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 40,573,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,191,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.