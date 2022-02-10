10,057 Shares in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

ACII opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.