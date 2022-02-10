10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 897,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.38. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,236 shares of company stock worth $29,762,096. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

