$12.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $12.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.59 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 19,723,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,647,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.