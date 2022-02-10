$14.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $64.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

