14,937 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.36.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,693,701 shares of company stock valued at $326,838,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

