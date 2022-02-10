$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $156.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $162.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 234,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,841. The stock has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.