$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $156.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $162.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.
MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
MCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 234,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,841. The stock has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71.
Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
