16,250 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $9,052,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $7,414,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

