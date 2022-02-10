16,250 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $9,052,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $7,414,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD).
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.