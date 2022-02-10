$171.15 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $171.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the lowest is $165.60 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $671.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.37 million to $677.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $689.41 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 1,346,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

