18,549 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.