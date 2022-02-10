$2.36 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. Accenture posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $13.14 on Thursday, reaching $342.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,679. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.57. Accenture has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

