$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $7.13. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $21.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,706,504 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,539. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

