$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $7.13. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $21.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,539. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
