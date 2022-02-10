$22.97 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $22.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.62 million and the highest is $23.34 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,080. The stock has a market cap of $512.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

