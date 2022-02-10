23,213 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 141,299 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

