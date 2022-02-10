26,263 Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Acquired by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

