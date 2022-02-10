$291.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $291.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $297.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,089. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

