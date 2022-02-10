$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

