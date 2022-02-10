$31.05 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $31.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 85,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

