36,993 Shares in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,993 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Exterran at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

