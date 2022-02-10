3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,956. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

