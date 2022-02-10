$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.30 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

HAL opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $32.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

