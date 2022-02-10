419,384 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 419,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

