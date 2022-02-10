4,350 Shares in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $7,345,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $770,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Absci stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

