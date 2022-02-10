45,052 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.24. 5,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,891. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.