$480.45 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $480.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,949,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

