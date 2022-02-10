495,000 Shares in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 8.11% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSGA stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

