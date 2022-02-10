525,583 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,000. Cheesecake Factory comprises about 2.7% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

