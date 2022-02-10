$547.24 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $547.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.30 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

