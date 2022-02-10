$58.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $58.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.65 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

