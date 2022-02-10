$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $595.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.50 million and the lowest is $585.30 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $278,260 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

