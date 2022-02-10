$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $595.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.50 million and the lowest is $585.30 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.
In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $278,260 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
