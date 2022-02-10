$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.51 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $29.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average is $227.56. PayPal has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

