60,400 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,000. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 3.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,320. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

