$62.45 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report sales of $62.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $259.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 455.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.58. 119,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,495. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

