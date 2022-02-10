62,842 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

