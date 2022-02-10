683 Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

